How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 17th hole and part of the "Green Mile" at the Wells Fargo Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Saturday from Quail Hollow. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Bryson DeChambeau/Shane Lowry
(tee times)
Justin Thomas/Ted Potter Jr.
(tee times)
CALL OF THE DAY
