How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 takes place Friday from TPC Louisiana. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Friday. The two-man team event features plenty of stars, including defending champions Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Friday, 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
(tee times)
Cameron Champ/Tony Finau and Billy Horschel/Sam Burns
(tee times)
Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff and Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith
(tee times)
Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer and Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose
(tee times)
