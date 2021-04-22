Cameron Smith entrusts mullet cut to teammate Marc Leishman

The all-Australian pairing of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman could have been over before it began at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after Smith let his partner trim his infamous mullet on tournament eve.

Staying together in a house near TPC Louisiana, Smith was about to head out to a local barber for a tidy up on Wednesday until his mate stepped up.

“I said I needed to get a cut and I was going to go get one yesterday afternoon. Leish said, I can do it, I cut my boys' hair at home. So I put faith in him, and I think he did a pretty good job,” Smith said after the pair opened with an impressive 9-under 63 in Four-Ball to be just one shot off the lead.

It was a brave move as Smith’s hair has become the two-time PGA TOUR winners good luck charm and if things had of gone wrong – well – “I would have killed him,” Smith, who won this event in 2017 with Jonas Blixt, smirked.

“But the lines were there. I had a barber do it last year, so all Leish had to do was like a coloring in, just don't go outside the lines. I had a pretty good template to work with. It wasn't too tough.”