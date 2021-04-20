Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman have point to prove at Zurich

Cameron Smith was annoyed. Marc Leishman was in disbelief.

The duo had just been told that International Captain Ernie Els did not see them as a likely pair for the 2019 Presidents Cup in their native Australia.

“Is he serious?,” they thought. A year earlier, they’d finished runner-up in the World Cup at Metropolitan Golf Club just down the road. They are great mates. Their caddies are also super tight. It appeared to be the most natural pairing on the team. It’s got to be a joke right?

No joke. Els leaned heavily on data during his captaincy, and the numbers did not point to Leishman-Smith pairing. The Australians quickly shook off their initial frustration and bought into Els’ analytical ethos. They played their role, and the proof was in the pudding for Els. His side won three of four team sessions and took a 10-8 lead to Singles before being overrun on Sunday.

Smith, and his short-game wizardry, went 0-1-1 alongside the steady Sungjae Im. Leishman had a win and tie with Abraham Ancer but lost matches partnered with Joaquin Niemann and Haotong Li.

After leaving Royal Melbourne, Leishman and Smith made a pact to prove they can form a formidable team, no matter what the numbers say. An opportunity to prove themselves has arrived at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With the 2022 Presidents Cup already on their mind, Smith and Leishman want to play so well that Trevor Immelman has to pair them next year at Quail Hollow.

“We have a little bit of a point to prove regarding a potential Presidents Cup pairing. There’s no doubt,” Leishman said. “We combine pretty well. He’s a great driver of the ball and a great wedge player and I feel like I’m a pretty good iron player. We are both in decent form so we’re looking forward to the week for sure.”

Smith, who won the 2017 Zurich Classic with Jonas Blixt, said the plan was in place in 2020 before the pandemic forced the tournaments cancellation. It’s been a long wait.

“Leish and I understand each other’s game really well. We are quietly confident,” Smith said. “There is a proven benefit to Ernie’s methods, but by the same token good rhythm as a partnership is something to be spoken for. It would be nice to show Trevor he has options.”

