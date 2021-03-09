-
How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 1: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 09, 2021
- Round 1 of THE PLAYERS Championship takes place from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Thursday from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The star-studded field includes Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Every Shot Live: Live streaming of every shot hit at THE PLAYERS Championship will get underway Thursday morning from TPC Sawgrass. Nearly 100 cameras will capture roughly 31,000 strokes taken over approximately 430 rounds played. It will be available free through PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold on Thursday. See schedule below.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 6:40 a.m.-8 p.m. (Every Shot Live). Saturday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-8 p.m. (Every Shot Live). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-6 p.m. (Every Shot Live)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy
Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
For the Featured Groups roundtable, click here.
