Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship
March 08, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Best Of
The best all-time shots on every hole at THE PLAYERS
When it was decided that THE PLAYERS Championship would be canceled after one round last year, it guaranteed that THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass wouldn’t prevail for once.
Indeed, Pete Dye’s menacing track at the PGA TOUR’s headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, cannot be defeated. Regardless of score, it is survived. Although professional golf is an individual sport, success at TPC Sawgrass must be measured solely in relation to the competition, for the pursuit for perfection is more futile here than anywhere else.
As of Monday, an expanded gathering of 154 golfers is poised to demonstrate how Dye’s design does not discriminate. For detail on the special construct of the field, what TPC Sawgrass has in store and more, scroll past the extended ranking of projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Andrew PutnamImproved approach game is giving his default strength as a putter to shine. Since co-leading the WMPO in GIR en route to a T7, he’s added top fives at Grand Reserve and Bay Hill.Improved approach game is giving his default strength as a putter to shine. Since co-leading the WMPO in GIR en route to a T7, he’s added top fives at Grand Reserve and Bay Hill. 19 Will ZalatorisYou can envision the packaging of his action figure with flowing blonde locks and chiseled features: “Zalatoris!: God of the Non-members.” Mythical, a disruptor and among the best tee-to-green. Debutant.You can envision the packaging of his action figure with flowing blonde locks and chiseled features: “Zalatoris!: God of the Non-members.” Mythical, a disruptor and among the best tee-to-green. Debutant. 18 Lee WestwoodSo much fun to watch two guys who transformed their bodies duke it out at Bay Hill. Runner-up led field in GIR and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. No stranger to TPC Sawgrass with five top 10s.So much fun to watch two guys who transformed their bodies duke it out at Bay Hill. Runner-up led field in GIR and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. No stranger to TPC Sawgrass with five top 10s. 17 Adam ScottSince turning 40 last July, he’s slipped enough not to be considered a regular threat, but his experience and success at TPC Sawgrass demands respect. No worse than two T12s in last four trips.Since turning 40 last July, he’s slipped enough not to be considered a regular threat, but his experience and success at TPC Sawgrass demands respect. No worse than two T12s in last four trips. 16 Daniel BergerIt’s been five years since his last top-55 finish at TPC Sawgrass (T9, 2016), but he’s been a can’t-miss star of the last 13 months. The recent winner at Pebble Beach is fourth in the all-around.It’s been five years since his last top-55 finish at TPC Sawgrass (T9, 2016), but he’s been a can’t-miss star of the last 13 months. The recent winner at Pebble Beach is fourth in the all-around. 15 Hideki MatsuyamaDespite infrequently contending, he’s remained a top-20 machine with a steady confidence from tee to green. All five of his paydays at THE PLAYERS are five top 25s; two are top 10s.
14 Paul CaseyWorthy of the nod because he hasn’t stumbled since the flip of the calendar. Since launching in 2021 with a T8 at PGA WEST, he’s gone Win-T12 in the Middle East and T5-T10 on the PGA TOUR.
13 Viktor HovlandUpended at Bay Hill with a 77-78 weekend to place T49, but he’s a better fit at TPC Sawgrass even though he’s making his debut. Fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee; eighth in SG: Tee-to-Green.
12 Matthew FitzpatrickThe 26-year-old is after his first top 40 in what is his fifth appearance, but he’s scored par or better in each of his last eight rounds here. T17-T5-T11-T10 in last four starts worldwide.
11 Tommy FleetwoodCo-led after each of the first two rounds in 2019 before settling for a T5. Also finished T7 in 2018. Flashed as much of an all-around game as Bay Hill would allow for his T10 on Sunday.
10 Tony FinauWith a T22 in the last edition, he’s essentially done with the learning curve at TPC Sawgrass. Molten-hot in 2021 with three seconds and a fourth worldwide. Second on TOUR in the all-around.
9 Bryson DeChambeauThe API champ leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, SG: Tee-to-Green and par-3 scoring. Pre-beefier physique, ranked second in total driving en route to a T20 here in 2019.
8 Jordan SpiethHe should be confident! You could hear it in his voice at Bay Hill where he notched a T4 in his debut. The swagger is back. Three top-four finishes among four straight top 15s. T4 here in 2014.
7 Justin ThomasDespite the impacts of the loss of his grandfather and real-time emotion for Tiger Woods, he’s managed a pair of top 15s in his last three starts. He’s 5-for-5 with a T3 (2016) at TPC Sawgrass.
6 Collin MorikawaRested after relentless performance at The Concession. Led the field in both Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. Similar prep advised in advance of PLAYERS debut.
5 Rory McIlroyDefending champ. Sunday’s lament over the struggle is what the work sounds like. Even pros can’t always discern the infinitesimal differences between victories and a T10 like he had at Bay Hill.
4 Dustin JohnsonProgressively improving trajectory was punctuated by a personal-best T5 in 11th appearance in 2019. He was the only with a sub-70 in every round. Tops on TOUR in adjusted scoring.
3 Webb SimpsonYou’d expect him to thrive at TPC Sawgrass, yet he has only one top 10 in 10 tries, but it was a four-shot victory in 2018. Still humming along. T6 at The Concession in his last start.
2 Jon RahmTime for redemption. Forgotten 54-hole leader in 2019 after closing with 76 to finish T12. As consistently strong as anyone upon arrival. Co-leads TOUR with five top 10s; most recent a T5 at Riviera.
1 Xander SchauffeleClassic near-victor-turned-victim among elite at TPC Sawgrass. Debuted with a T2 in 2018, then missed the cut in 2019. Leads TOUR in the all-around and with 23 consecutive cuts made.
Max Homa, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann will be among the notable reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
The traditional build of 144 golfers for THE PLAYERS is heavier by 10 since it recently was decided by membership to include the top 125 in the 2019-20 FedExCup standings. It’s an annual criterion for entry, but it had been replaced by a special points list that ran from the beginning of the 2019-20 season through the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and the Puerto Rico Open on Feb. 28.
Both criteria have been used to grant access, but the 10 who qualified only via the top 125 in the 2019-20 FedExCup are considered add-ons, so if any withdraws, he will not be replaced. (They are listed under “Top 125 on the 2019-2020 FedExCup Points List in Inside the Field.)
As the 2019 champion, Rory McIlroy is the most recent winner of the tournament. As such, he’s next up to attempt to become the first to successfully defend at TPC Sawgrass. This is the 39th edition of THE PLAYERS on the course. While he’s winless since the WGC-HSBC Champions 16 months ago, his form is sufficiently encouraging that he’ll have a reasonable go at consecutive titles; that is, if you subscribe to conventional thinking. Consider that of the last 10 defending champions, 2018 winner Webb Simpson is the only to finish with as strong as a top 55. He placed T16 in 2019.
That there hasn’t been a golfer to go back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass helps legitimize the fairness of the test. It’s a stock par 72 and all 7,189 yards have been overseeded. The primary rough is lush and trimmed to two-and-a-half inches, while the TifEagle bermuda greens should reach 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. In its return to March after a dozen years in May, it averaged 71.513 in 2019. McIlroy’s pace of 16-under 272 was consistent with history.
Because of the omnipresence of the risk-reward component, experience defines most champions of this tournament. McIlroy contributed to that narrative as having appeared nine times before capturing the title. Since Tiger Woods won for the second time in 2013 – he first won it in 2001, so he’s the only winner in both March and May – Martin Kaymer, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day each needed exactly five trips before connecting. Si Woo Kim surprised in his second appearance in 2017, but Simpson had eight starts under his belt before his victory.
Ball-striking is the other weapon that most winners possess. On cue, McIlroy ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, T3 in greens in regulation, 11th in proximity to the hole and first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green en route to the title. He also led the field in par-3 scoring.
In contradiction to so many editions of THE PLAYERS in March, outstanding weather is forecast all week. Passing clouds won’t prevent daytime highs from climbing into the low 70s throughout. The primary challenge will be a persistent easterly breeze, but only gusts scare golfers of this field’s caliber, most sincerely at the famous penultimate target. Fair conditions in general can influence an urgency to score, so the likelihood of taking risk rises, and that makes for a more compelling viewing experience.
Speaking of which, Every Shot Live has returned for the TOUR’s flagship event. As its name implies, every stroke by every golfer will be on camera and with visual enhancement such as tracing of tee balls.
As a reminder, if a winner isn’t determined in regulation, a three-hole playoff consisting of aggregate scores on holes 16, 17 and 18 will be used to settle the score. If still knotted after that, a traditional hole-by-hole playoff beginning at the 17th and alternating with the 18th will be used.
Last and very much not least, the prize fund is a record $15 million of which $2.7 million is reserved for the champion. He also will receive 600 FedExCup points and a five-year membership exemption.
