Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship
March 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau has been in mix more times than not in 2021. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's THE PLAYERS Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 6th
16,630
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 65th
16,437
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 329th
16,180
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 571st
16,034
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,542nd
14,443
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,803rd
14,192
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 153rd
7,320
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 381st
7,243
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 478th
7,220
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 2,003rd
6,979
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,900th
6,591
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,126th
5,950
