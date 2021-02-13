-
-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
February 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2021
- Moving Day gets underway today at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place today on the California coast. Jordan Spieth holds the 36-hole lead with Daniel Berger, Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Francesco Molinari, Max Homa, Vincent Whaley
Saturday, 11:58 a.m. ET
Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia, Will Gordon
Saturday, 12:31 p.m. ET
