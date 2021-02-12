-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 12, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jordan Spieth (1, -12, 27.6%)
2. Daniel Berger (2, -11, 26.1%)
3. Patrick Cantlay (T4, -9, 15.7%)
4. Paul Casey (T4, -9, 7.4%)
5. Henrik Norlander (3, -10, 6.8%)
6. Tom Lewis (T4, -9, 2.6%)
7. Russell Knox (7, -8, 2.4%)
8. Jason Day (14, -6, 2.2%)
9. Maverick McNealy (T8, -7, 1.3%)
10. Tom Hoge (T8, -7, 1.1%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (only Pebble Beach):
Putting: Sung Kang +4.7
Around the Green: Paul Casey +3.1
Approach the Green: Chez Reavie +4.1
Off-the-tee: Daniel Berger +1.8
Total: Sebastian Cappelen +7.3
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.