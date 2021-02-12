-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Pebble Beach will provide amazing views once again in 2021. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place today. The strong field includes Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups); Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
Jordan Spieth, Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler
Phil Mickelson, Max Homa, Paul Casey
Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink
MUST READS
Spieth’s resurgence continues at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Cantlay shoots 62, leads by two
Bhatia hits all 18 greens in 64 at Pebble Beach
Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Johnson finally gets moment at Pebble Beach
McNealy's quest for first TOUR win
Zalatoris returns to Pebble Beach as top-50 player
Lee siblings reflect on relationship, golf journey
