-
Highlights
Cut prediction: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
-
February 11, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander's tee shot to 9 feet sets up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach
2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Pebble Beach: -1.74 strokes per round
Spyglass Hill: +0.4
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
74 players at -1 or better (T62)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 2 under par: 37.4%
2. 1 under par: 32.5%
3. 3 under par: 15.7%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Patrick Cantlay (1, -10, 44.3%)
2. Daniel Berger (T11, -5, 7.8%)
3. Jordan Spieth (T4, -7, 6.8%)
4. Henrik Norlander (T2, -8, 4.5%)
5. Paul Casey (T22, -4, 3.3%)
6. Cameron Tringale (T11, -5, 2.0%)
7. Akshay Bhatia (T2, -8, 2.0%)
8. Russell Knox (T6, -6, 1.8%)
9. Matt Jones (T11, -5, 1.7%)
10. Brian Harman (T11, -5, 1.7%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.