-
-
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3: Live scores, TV times, tee times
-
February 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 06, 2021
- Moving Day gets underway Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Round 3 begins today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Xander Schauffele leads while Steve Stricker, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are in the mix at TPC Scottsdale. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NBC Sports EDGE BetCast: Get a bettor’s view with insights and analysis, plus live odds powered by PointsBet. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Jon Rahm, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners
Saturday, 11:16 a.m. ET (No. 1)
Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Russell Knox
Saturday, 11:16 a.m. ET (No. 10)
MUST READS
Stricker trying to become oldest-ever TOUR winner
Schauffele leads by one shot at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Spieth encouraged after second straight 67
Return of fans helping return of Koepka
Win probabilities: Waste Management Phoenix Open
A quieter Waste Management Phoenix Open
Inside the PGA TOUR's nuttiest hole-in-one
Why Webb Simpson is an outlier among golf's elite
Harry Higgs: 'I just do it with a smile'
Justin Thomas optimistic about personal growth
How missing crowds have affected scoring
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.