Stats Report
    Win probabilities: Waste Management Phoenix Open

    Scottie Scheffler sinks long putt for eagle at Waste Management

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Xander Schauffele (1, -12, 40.9%)
2. Scottie Scheffler (T4, -10, 10.7%)
3. Keegan Bradley (T2, -11, 9.2%)
4. Sam Burns (T4, -10, 5.0%)
5. Justin Thomas (T16, -7, 5.0%)
6. Steve Stricker (T2, -11, 3.6%)
7. Billy Horschel (T8, -8, 3.1%)
8. Brooks Koepka (T8, -8, 2.6%)
9. Jon Rahm (T27, -5, 2.2%)
10. Kyounghoon Lee (T4, -10, 1.9%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Lucas Glover +4.4
Around the Green: Robby Shelton +2.9
Approach the Green: Kyle Stanley +3.1
Off-the-tee: Cameron Tringale +2.5
Total: Lucas Glover +6.1

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

