How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times
January 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 begins today at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The strong field includes Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and defending champion Cameron Smith. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
