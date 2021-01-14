OB stakes added overnight at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii – There was a new addition to Waialae Country Club on the eve of the Sony Open in Hawaii – a row of white out-of-bounds stakes between the 18th and 10th holes inside the property.

PGA TOUR Officials took the eleventh-hour step – and sent a text blast to all competitors at around 7 p.m. local time – after seeing a bunch of players cutting the corner off the tee on the par-5 dogleg left 18th by hitting into the 10th fairway.

They were then able to just wedge the ball up and over some palm trees to set up relatively easy eagle looks due to the fact there are none of the usual grandstands during the COVID-19 spectator-free event.

“The funny story was I [was] playing my Pro-Am yesterday and Justin Leonard who is a really good buddy just happened to be on that green we were playing. He goes, "Hey, do you think about going down No. 10?",” Billy Horschel said Thursday after an opening round 5-under 65 had him just three shots back of the morning wave lead.

“In years past that never even crossed my mind. I'm like, "No." Then he said, "Well a lot of guys are. They are having like flip wedges into the green." So, I was like, "Well, maybe I'll have to look at it when I get on the tee."

But somewhere around 7 p.m. last night, we got a text saying that there was an internal OB now on No. 18, which is smart. I think the hole should be played the way it was designed and not take advantage of whatever you want to take advantage of.”