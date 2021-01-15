-
Win probabilities: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Webb Simpson (T2, -10, 15.0%)
2. Nick Taylor (1, -12, 10.6%)
3. Russell Henley (T2, -10, 7.9%)
4. Hideki Matsuyama (T7, -9, 7.9%)
5. Joaquin Niemann (T7, -9, 6.2%)
6. Collin Morikawa (T7, -9, 6.1%)
7. Billy Horschel (T7, -9, 4.1%)
8. Stewart Cink (T2, -10, 4.0%)
9. Chris Kirk (T2, -10, 3.9%)
10. Daniel Berger (T15, -8, 3.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Keith Mitchell +4.6
Around the Green: Martin Trainer +2.8
Approach the Green: Erik van Rooyen +2.8
Off-the-tee: Roger Sloan +2.5
Total: Nick Taylor +6.6
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.