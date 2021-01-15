Morikawa, Niemann in position for rebound win

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Collin Morikawa and Joaquin Niemann have positioned themselves for a crack at a rebound win at the Sony Open in Hawaii a week after letting a great opportunity slip away in Maui.

Morikawa was just one back of the lead through 54 holes in the Sentry Tournament of Champions before a 73 on Sunday dropped him back into a tie for seventh. Only seven of the 42 players in the field played worse on Sunday, leaving Morikawa bitterly disappointed with his efforts.

RELATED: Full leaderboard

But the 23-year-old, who has three PGA TOUR wins, seemingly has a short memory. He has fashioned rounds of 66 and 65 at Waialae Country Club to be 9 under through 36 holes, just one back of the leaders after the morning wave.

“I just have to remember the game I play. That's the biggest thing,” Morikawa said. “Every day you're going to wake up a little different and you're going to have to figure out how to play and shoot a good number and that's what I've kind of realized is that nothing is given to us. We have to come out here and be ready.”

Morikawa has leaned on his trademark iron play this week. When he signed his card Friday, he had gained more than five strokes on the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and ranked second in the field.

Niemann had a much better Sunday in Kapalua last week, surging up the leaderboard with a 9-under 64 to force a playoff with Harris English. But the Chilean was unable to beat his American counterpart after failing to birdie the opening extra hole.

The 22-year-old opened with an 8-under 62 on Thursday before grinding out a second-round 69 to join Morikawa at 9 under.

“Today was a weird day. I didn't feel like I played bad. I actually hit it pretty good. I just didn't hit it pretty close. I was all day in between. But I’m still in good position, so just looking forward for the weekend,” Niemann said.

“I'm playing great. I think if I just keep playing the way I'm playing, hitting a lot of greens, giving myself a lot of chances, I'll be doing good.”

Niemann’s game is being built off the tee as he currently sits second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and in driving distance. He’ll need his putter to keep up over the weekend.

While the two young bloods certainly fancy their chances, they are currently behind a couple of veterans in 47-year-old Stewart Cink and 35-year-old Webb Simpson, who sit 10 under. Cink’s career revival continues after he won the season opening Safeway Open last September.