How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 1: Tee times, live leaderboard, TV times
November 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2020
- Round 1 begins Thursday from Sea Island, Georgia. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Play opens today at The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, with one of the best fields the event has ever welcomed, including Webb Simpson, Jason Day and Sungjae Im. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
