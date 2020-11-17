Monday Qualifiers: The RSM Classic

Here’s a look at the four players who qualified for The RSM Classic. The final two spots were decided in a four-person playoff. The playoff for the last spot lasted 10 holes.

QUALIFIERS

Joey Garber (63)

Age: 29

College: Georgia

Turned pro: 2014

PGA TOUR starts: 28

PGA TOUR earnings: $523,704

Notes: Has made 13 of 21 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, with seven top-25s … His best finish was a T8 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz … He played 22 events on the PGA TOUR in 2019, making 10 cuts with a best finish of T7 at 3M Open … Won the Rex Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 … As a senior at Georgia in 2014, he set a school record with a 70.49 scoring average. … Played for Michigan before transferring to Georgia.

Michael Hebert (63)

Age: 29

College: Auburn University

Turned pro: 2013

PGA TOUR starts: 3

PGA TOUR earnings: $0

Notes: Has 106 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-10s. His best career finish is fifth, which he has done twice … He made 12 of 21 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 with three top-25s and finished 124th on the money list … Has made three career PGA TOUR starts, including the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he missed the cut … Played his freshman year at Florida State before transferring to Auburn … Was ranked as high as sixth in the junior rankings prior to college.

Brandon Crick (64, via 4-for-2 playoff)

Age: 32

College: Nebraska

Turned Pro: 2010

PGA TOUR starts: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $0

Notes: Made a birdie on the third playoff hole to advance … Has played 68 career Korn Ferry Tour events … Has played 21 events this year, with 14 made cuts and one top ten at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass … Was well down the Korn Ferry Tour’s Points List last year, then shot 62-68 on the weekend of the Ellie Mae Classic to finish runner-up and retain his card … Was finishing his degree in 2015 when he received a call from Larry the Cable Guy that changed his career plans. Larry sponsored Crick’s pro career and still does today … His senior year at Nebraska he averaged 72.27, which at the time was the second-best in school history … Started his college career at Gonzaga University.

Josh Teater (64, via 4-for-2 playoff)

Age: 41

College: Morehead State

Turned Pro: 2001

PGA TOUR starts: 202

PGA TOUR earnings: $5.7 Million

Notes: Outlasted Brad Adamonis in a 10-hole playoff to grab the last spot. Made numerous par saves to stay in it throughout the playoff … Made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 10th playoff hole to get through … Has 14 top-10 finishes in his 202 career PGA TOUR starts … Finished second at the Puerto Rico Open in February … Has made three starts in the 2020-21 season so far, with zero made cuts … Has one Korn Ferry Tour win, at the Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission in 2009 … That season he also had a runner-up and a third-place finish, which helped him finish seventh on the money list … He has 123 career Korn Ferry Tour starts with a total of 13 top-10s.

NOTES

NOTABLE MISSES: Steve Allan 65, Adam Svensson 66, Justin Suh 66, Greyson Sigg 66, Will Zalatoris 69, Arjun Atwal 69

COURSE INFO

Name of course: Brunswick Country Club, Par 70, 6,801 yards, 73.0, slope 130

2019-2020 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average Medalist score: 63.9

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.3

Total number of cuts made: 10 of 77 (24.68%)

Most recent results (Vivint Houston Open): Erik Barnes T38, Isaiah Salinda T50, Bronson Burgoon MC, Sam Fidone MC

Money earned: $705,268

Best Finish: MJ Daffue T12, Sanderson Farms

