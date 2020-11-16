-
Cink, Gay pass 600-start milestone
Veterans displayed impressive longevity with wins this fall
November 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Stewart Cink wins at Safeway Open
Golf is a game that loves to celebrate its young stars, but we shouldn't forget to honor those players who display impressive longevity. Just getting on the PGA TOUR is hard. Staying there is even harder.
This week at The RSM Classic, two players will be honored for their incredible consistency.
The RSM Classic will be Stewart Cink’s 600th PGA TOUR start as a professional. He will be just the 68th player in PGA TOUR history to play at least 600 events.
This fall has been one for the veteran players. Cink, 47, won the season-opening Safeway Open. He is the oldest player to win a season-opening event since at least 1970. It was his seventh PGA TOUR win, which includes the 2009 Open Championship and 2004 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational. Cink’s first PGA TOUR victory came in 1997, the same year Collin Morikawa was born.
Brian Gay passed the 600-start mark at this year's Safeway Open. He won two starts later at the Bermuda Championship, becoming just the ninth player to win on TOUR after making his 600th start. It was Gay’s fifth PGA TOUR victory.
Cink and Gay are being honored for their accomplishments at this week’s The RSM Classic. Here’s a closer look at some of the impressive numbers from their careers.
Category Stewart Cink Brian Gay Age 47 48 Starts 600 602 Rounds 2,309 1,905 Wins 7 (1.2%) 5 (0.8%) Top-10s 101 (16.8%) 52 (8.6%) Top-25s 244 (40.7%) 139 (23.1%) Cuts made 457 (76.2%) 366 (60.8%)
PLAYERS TO WIN AFTER 600TH PGA TOUR START Name Event Start Brian Gay 2020 Bermuda Championship 602 Davis Love III 2015 Wyndham Championship 715 Mark Calcavecchia 2007 Valspar Championship 654 Mark Calcavecchia 2005 RBC Canadian Open 615 Brad Faxon 2005 Travelers Championship 600 Peter Jacobsen 2003 Travelers Championship 624 Craig Stadler 2003 B.C. Open 626 Scott Hoch 2003 Doral 609 Hale Irwin 1994 RBC Heritage 621 Raymond Floyd 1992 Doral 676
OLDEST PLAYER TO WIN SEASON-OPENING EVENT (SINCE 1970) Name Event Age Stewart Cink 2020 Safeway Open 47 Steve Stricker 2012 Sentry Tournament of Champions 44 Vijay Singh 2007 Sentry Tournament of Champions 43 Calvin Peete 1986 Sentry Tournament of Campions 42 Tom Kite 1991 Sentry Tournament of Champions 41 MOST BIRDIES MADE SINCE 1995 Name Birdies Phil Mickelson 7,876 Vijay Singh 7,580 Jim Furyk 7,445 Stewart Cink 7,437 Charles Howell III 6,998 Jerry Kelly 6,988 Brian Gay 6,693 Thru Nov. 11.
