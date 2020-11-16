-
Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
November 16, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Webb Simpson is one to watch this week at The RSM Classic. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Like a putt that gives into the gravitational forces of Raes Creek, it’s an annual tradition for the PGA TOUR to tumble toward the Atlantic Coast after the Masters, only this year’s migration has a different destination.
Since 1983 and with the exception of 2011, golfers who competed in the major and didn’t opt for rest packed up their things and headed to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage, which they again will do in April of 2021, but for the first time, the Golden Isles of Georgia were punched into the GPS for the 11th edition of The RSM Classic.
Sea Island Resort also hosts a much different event. For the details, a review of the co-hosts and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: THE RSM CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Alex NorenRested since an uncharacteristic stumble in Houston. Prior to it, he was 8-for-8 with three top 10s among six top 25s. Flashed patented short game for a T10 in his RSM debut last year.Rested since an uncharacteristic stumble in Houston. Prior to it, he was 8-for-8 with three top 10s among six top 25s. Flashed patented short game for a T10 in his RSM debut last year. 14 Brian GayIf he hadn’t recorded a pair of top fives at Sea Island (2013, 2017), he probably wouldn’t land here despite the win in Bermuda in his last start. The epitome of a horse for the courses.If he hadn’t recorded a pair of top fives at Sea Island (2013, 2017), he probably wouldn’t land here despite the win in Bermuda in his last start. The epitome of a horse for the courses. 13 Louis OosthuizenFirst appearance since placing fourth in his debut in 2011. More relevantly, he’s been a force since August in going 8-for-8 with six top 25s. Ranked T4 in GIR at the Masters (T23).First appearance since placing fourth in his debut in 2011. More relevantly, he’s been a force since August in going 8-for-8 with six top 25s. Ranked T4 in GIR at the Masters (T23). 12 Tyrrell HattonDefies conventional wisdom that he went 0-for-3 in the majors in 2020, yet he hasn’t missed a cut in a non-major on the PGA TOUR since March of 2019. Making his Sea Island debut.Defies conventional wisdom that he went 0-for-3 in the majors in 2020, yet he hasn’t missed a cut in a non-major on the PGA TOUR since March of 2019. Making his Sea Island debut. 11 Zach JohnsonWith fellow 40somethings Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia and Brian Gay having prevailed this season, ZJ is fair to wonder if he’s next. Off to a solid start. Top 10s here in 2017 and 2018.With fellow 40somethings Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia and Brian Gay having prevailed this season, ZJ is fair to wonder if he’s next. Off to a solid start. Top 10s here in 2017 and 2018. 10 Brian HarmanHe hasn’t missed a cut in his last 11 starts, four of which resulting in a top 25. T24 in Houston. The local lefty has three top 15s in eight appearances, including a T14 last year.He hasn’t missed a cut in his last 11 starts, four of which resulting in a top 25. T24 in Houston. The local lefty has three top 15s in eight appearances, including a T14 last year. 9 Denny McCarthyWhat could have been if not for an opening 71 on the Plantation Course last year. Finished T8 while leading the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Top 10s in two of last four starts.What could have been if not for an opening 71 on the Plantation Course last year. Finished T8 while leading the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Top 10s in two of last four starts. 8 C.T. PanReconnecting with form of late with a T12 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T7 in his first Masters where he led the field in scrambling. Two top 15s in three trips to Sea Island.Reconnecting with form of late with a T12 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T7 in his first Masters where he led the field in scrambling. Two top 15s in three trips to Sea Island. 7 Ian PoulterPaid off economical scheduling with a T25 at the Masters, the best finish by anyone who didn’t break 70 in any round. It piggybacked a T6-5th-T12 blast worldwide in October.Paid off economical scheduling with a T25 at the Masters, the best finish by anyone who didn’t break 70 in any round. It piggybacked a T6-5th-T12 blast worldwide in October. 6 Mackenzie HughesThis marks the four-year anniversary of his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR. The Canadian has enjoyed a terrific 2020. Already has a third (Corales) and a T7 (Houston) this season.This marks the four-year anniversary of his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR. The Canadian has enjoyed a terrific 2020. Already has a third (Corales) and a T7 (Houston) this season. 5 Corey ConnersRose to the occasion with a T10 at the Masters, but he already was surging with top 25s in three of previous four starts. He’s 2-for-2 at Sea Island with a T23 in his last trip in 2018.Rose to the occasion with a T10 at the Masters, but he already was surging with top 25s in three of previous four starts. He’s 2-for-2 at Sea Island with a T23 in his last trip in 2018. 4 Russell HenleyNo stranger to success at Sea Island what with three straight top 10s through 2016, but he’s turned it around in the last nine months. Since Barracuda, he’s 9-for-9 with four top 10s.No stranger to success at Sea Island what with three straight top 10s through 2016, but he’s turned it around in the last nine months. Since Barracuda, he’s 9-for-9 with four top 10s. 3 Sebastián MuñozHe’s relentless. After finishing a career-best T8 in the FedExCup, he’s gone 6-for-6 with four top 25s, including a T19 at the Masters. Solo third at The RSM Classic a year ago.He’s relentless. After finishing a career-best T8 in the FedExCup, he’s gone 6-for-6 with four top 25s, including a T19 at the Masters. Solo third at The RSM Classic a year ago. 2 Sungjae ImHis scorer’s mentality yielded a record low for a Masters debutant. Despite a stressful experience en route to a T2, he loves to stay busy, so expect him to keep it floored at Sea Island.His scorer’s mentality yielded a record low for a Masters debutant. Despite a stressful experience en route to a T2, he loves to stay busy, so expect him to keep it floored at Sea Island. 1 Webb SimpsonBack for redemption … again. Playoff victim for the second time a year ago. Also took the bronze in 2018. Seven consecutive top 20s upon arrival, including a T10 at the Masters.Back for redemption … again. Playoff victim for the second time a year ago. Also took the bronze in 2018. Seven consecutive top 20s upon arrival, including a T10 at the Masters.
Jason Day, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood and Joaquin Niemann will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Unlike its neighbor north of the South Carolina-Georgia line, The RSM Classic is a full-field open with the maximum 156-man field. It’s possible at this latitude at this time of year because every golfer will play the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course once each before the 36-hole cut. When the low 65 and ties are determined, only Seaside will be utilized for the third and final rounds.
Arriving at an apples-to-apples assessment of the leaderboard requires patience on multiple-course events, but it’s especially relevant at Sea Island because Seaside is a par 70 (tipping at 7,005 yards) and Plantation is a par 72 (capable of stretching to just 7,060 yards). Last year, in relation to par after the opening round, a 5-under 67 on Plantation positioned seven golfers at T5, whereas a 3-under 67 on Seaside slotted another seven at T31.
Plantation also scores easier in relation to par, so taking advantage is valuable. In the debut of its redesign in 2019, it averaged 70.439 (or 1.561 strokes under par). Seaside checked in at 68.899 (or 1.101 strokes under par).
Capitalizing on Plantation’s four par 5s is de facto strategy, but as a group, they flashed some teeth thanks in part to length added on Nos. 4 and 18. At an average of 4.69, they were the hardest they’ve played since the course in all five editions as part of the rotation.
Because coastal sites are most susceptive to wind, greens usually roll slower than at, say, an inland parkland track. However, Seaside is prepped to roll out to 12-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, while the putting surfaces at Plantation will be governed to 11 feet. None of the 36 TifEagle bermudagrass greens are overseeded.
Fairways on both courses are overseeded, but only the rough and areas around the greens at Seaside are treated similarly. The longest primary rough on either course is just an inch and a half, but there is no intermediate rough on Plantation.
Breezes are forecast to be stronger early in the tournament, but the first two days will be similar, thus retaining an even, 36-hole playing field as everyone cycles through each course. Rain can’t be ruled out, but delays aren’t expected. After a daytime high in the upper 60s on Thursday, temperatures will rise into the 70s for the remainder.
En route to his breakthrough title here last year, Tyler Duncan crafted a bogey-free, 9-under 61 in the second round on Seaside. He then authored one of the strangest days in the history of any PGA TOUR winner. Despite hitting 16 greens in regulation on Seaside in the third round, he settled for 18 pars and a 70. The positive spin is that he was bogey-free until penciling in a 5 on the par-4 first hole in his final round. It was his only step backward all week. He outlasted Webb Simpson with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.
For the week, Duncan missed only six (of 56) fairways and 12 greens in regulation. He led the field in par-3 scoring and scrambling. He also paced it in proximity to the hole. Since ShotLink is used only on the Seaside Course, shot-level measurements reflect only 54 holes for all golfers who survive the cut and complete the tournament.
For greater detail on how Duncan’s route to victory compares other recent winners, and for all relevant course history, read Mike Glasscott’s Horses for Courses on Tuesday.
