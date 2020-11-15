-
How to watch Masters Tournament, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
November 15, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The final round of the Masters begins Sunday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The final round of the Masters will get underway Sunday with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy chasing the Green Jacket. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Augusta.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
Live stream: Click here for the Masters.com streaming schedule. Click here for the live steam.
Radio: Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sirius 208 and XM 92)
Note: Augusta National, who owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at The RSM Classic.
