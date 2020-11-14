Johnson takes four-shot lead into Masters final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Dustin Johnson has it wired, locked in, totally nailed down.

In a wild Masters that saw a record-tying five players start the third round tied for the lead, Johnson’s third-round 65 separated him from the pack. At 16 under par, he’s four clear of Presidents Cup teammates Sungjae Im (68), Abraham Ancer (69) and Cameron Smith (69).

You’d love to be in Johnson’s size 12 shoes. He’s got it in cruise control and has for a while. It’s the fifth time in his last seven starts on the PGA TOUR that he’s held the 54-hole lead/co-lead.

“He's been there before multiple times, and No. 1 in the world,” Ancer said. “I think he's right where he wants to be, obviously. I mean, we know that we have to go low, and that's it. It's very simple. We have to just make a lot of birdies. I mean, if DJ goes out there and plays really solid like today, it's going to be pretty much impossible to catch him.”

And there it is, your great big giant IF. Because at the Masters, it’s not over until it’s over.

Ed Snead lost a five-shot lead in ’79, Greg Norman bled away a six-shot advantage and more to lose to Nick Faldo in ’96, Rory McIlroy collapsed on the back nine and carded a final-round 80 in 2011, and Jordan Spieth quadruple-bogeyed the 12th hole to lose in 2016.

How’s that for a house of horrors?

“I think I've got a good game plan,” said Johnson, who went 5 under par for his first seven holes of the third round, including an eagle at the par-5 second. “I'm not going to change it. It's just, you know, I'm going to have to go out and play well. There's a lot of really good players right around me, so as we all know here, if you get it going, you can shoot some low scores.