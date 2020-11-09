Masters notebook: Changes made to cut rule

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Each day leading up to the tournament, PGATOUR.COM staff will provide a notebook on what’s happening on the grounds of Augusta National for this unprecedented November Masters. New notes will be added throughout the day. Tiger Woods is the defending champion.

MASTERS CHANGES CUT RULE

The Masters announced a change to the cut rule for the first time since 2013 with players within 10 strokes of the lead no longer automatically afforded weekend play at Augusta National.

Now just the low 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes. The cut was first instituted at the Masters in 1957. From 1957-1961 it was low 40 and ties. From 1962-2012 it was low 44 and ties and those within 10 strokes of the leader, and from 2013 to 2019 it was low 50 and ties and those within 10 of the lead.

COURSE CONDITIONS AND WEATHER

The agronomy team announced Monday’s course conditions as followed:

“Fairways are mowed at 3/8 inch, the second cut at 1 3/8 inch, the tees at 5/16 inch, the collars at 1/4 inch, and the greens at 1/8 inch. All mowings are subject to weather conditions and growth.”

Speaking of the weather, here is the Monday morning forecast:

"Dry conditions will continue this morning under partly cloudy skies. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with an isolated shower possible after 2 p.m. Tropical Storm Eta is currently centered to the northwest of the Florida Keys and will slowly drift off to the west-southwest over the course of the day. Tropical moisture will spread across the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) over the next several days as Eta lingers over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"An isolated shower will become possible after 10-11 a.m. Tuesday before increasing to a scattered coverage of showers after 1-2pm. A cold front will move into northern Georgia on Wednesday and will approach the CRSA on Thursday, producing areas of rain and the potential for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. There remains considerable differences in the model guidance Friday through the weekend, but at this time it appears the frontal boundary will stall across southern Georgia – keeping the potential for scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend."



GARCIA, NIEMANN OUT WITH COVID-19

Former Masters champion and recent Sanderson Farms Championship winner Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the Masters due to a positive COVID-19 test.

It is the first major championship Garcia has missed since the 1999 U.S. Open, ending a run of 84 consecutive major appearances. Adam Scott, due to play his 75th consecutive major this week, now holds the longest current active streak.

Garcia joins Joaquin Niemann as players out of the Masters thanks to COVID-19. "On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela,” Garcia said via statement.

“Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t. After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April 👊🏼"