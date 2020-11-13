-
STAT BROTHERS
Win probabilities: Masters Tournament
November 13, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm will have a short birdie putt to tie the lead when play resumes on Saturday morning. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
2020 Masters Tournament, Round 2 (Delayed)
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jon Rahm (T5, -8, 21.0%)
2. Dustin Johnson (T1, -9, 16.0%)
3. Justin Thomas (T1, -9, 14.6%)
4. Hideki Matsuyama (T5, -8, 7.5%)
5. Patrick Cantlay (T5, -8, 5.9%)
6. Xander Schauffele (T14, -6, 5.2%)
7. Patrick Reed (T14, -6, 4.5%)
8. Cameron Smith (T1, -9, 4.1%)
9. Abraham Ancer (T1, -9, 3.8%)
10. Louis Oosthuizen (T9, -7, 3.4%)
Current cutline (Top 50 and ties):
60 players at Even or better (T50)
Top 3 projected cutlines:
1. 1 under par: 80.0%
2. Even: 19.1%
3. 2 under par: 0.9%
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Masters Tournament, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.