How to watch Masters Tournament, Friday: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
November 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 of the Masters begins Friday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
After being suspended, Round 1 resumes Friday morning with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy still on the course. Round 2 of the Masters will get underway Friday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
Live stream: Click here for the Masters.com streaming schedule. Click here for the live steam.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sirius 208 and XM 92)
Note: Augusta National, who owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at The RSM Classic.
MUST READS
Opening round of November Masters was like nothing else
Like ‘old’ times at Augusta for Tiger
DeChambeau bounces back from calamity
Casey shoots 65 to take early lead at the Masters
Cut prediction: Masters Tournament
Player, Nicklaus hit ceremonial first tee shots
Remembering Tiger's win at the 2019 Masters
Elder to be Honarary Starter in 2021
