‘A lot of firsts today’

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The rain was falling softly in the semi-darkness as Tiger Woods stood on the practice putting green awaiting his 7:55 a.m. tee time, while legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were on the nearby first tee preparing to hit their ceremonial first tee shots.

Woods sensed something flying over his head. He looked up.

“There was a drone flying over the putting green,” he said after shooting a 4-under 68 in which he didn’t make a bogey, his first bogey-free round here since 2008. “Down one today you could hear the drone over there. You don’t hear drones here.”

Yes, CBS has added drones to the coverage. It was, all in all, a new kind of experience in the first round of the pandemic-delayed Masters at Augusta National. No patrons. No flowers. Strange plot twists.

Paul Casey shot a 7-under 65 to take the early lead, although half the field didn’t finish. At 5 under through 10 holes, Justin Thomas had the best round going among the late starters.

“I've got a lot of golf left,” said Thomas, whose best finish in four Masters starts was his T12 last year. “Just go home and get some rest. It's a long day tomorrow.”

The rain-delayed first round was suspended for darkness with 44 players, roughly half the field, still out on the course at 5:30 p.m. They’ll restart at 7:30 a.m., with round two set to begin at 9:35 a.m. Friday, if all goes according to plan. The way things have gone, that’s a big if.

Indeed, Thursday was an odd one.

Bryson DeChambeau, the most talked about player in golf, double-bogeyed the short par-5 13th hole, the most vulnerable hole on the course, and shot 70, the same score as Larry Mize, 62.

Woods began his round at the 10th hole at 10:55. He’d never started a Masters on 10, but then there’s never been a November Masters, with daylight a precious commodity.

Another difference: no blooming azaleas, or much of anything else. It’s just too late in the year. The course does, however, have more Bermuda grass in it than normal, causing the ball to react differently. And it was humid Thursday, like East Lake in September, Casey said. Tony Finau, one of his playing partners, spun his approach shot into the bunker at the first hole.

“On a good-looking wedge shot,” Casey said.

Woods said putts just weren’t breaking. Casey said the greens were softer than ever.

“There was a shot I hit on number two, a 6-iron to that left hand pin that you can't hit that shot in April,” said Casey, who eagled the hole. “It was just left of the flag. It pitched and stopped instantly, and that shot in April would have one hopped over into the patrons, and probably would have walked off with a 5 instead of a 3.”