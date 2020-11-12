-
Features
Cut prediction: Masters Tournament
-
-
November 12, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm fired a 69 in his opening round on Thursday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
2021 Masters Tournament, Round 1 (Delayed)
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -0.61 strokes per round
Morning wave: -0.23
Afternoon wave: -1.32
Current cutline (top 50 and ties):
50 players at -1 or better (T34)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. Even: 37.0%
2. 1 under par: 30.6%
3. 1 over par: 17.6%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Justin Thomas (T2, -5, 17.8%)
2. Dustin Johnson (T13, -3, 10.5%)
3. Xander Schauffele (T2, -5, 8.9%)
4. Jon Rahm (T13, -3, 6.8%)
5. Webb Simpson (T2, -5, 5.5%)
6. Paul Casey (1, -7, 5.4%)
7. Hideki Matsuyama (T5, -4, 4.5%)
8. Patrick Reed (T5, -4, 3.4%)
9. Adam Scott (T5, -4, 3.2%)
10. Patrick Cantlay (T21, -2, 2.9%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Masters Tournament, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.