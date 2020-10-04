-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4: Tee times, leaderboard, TV times
October 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club of Jackson is once again the site of the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship begins Sunday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times CT)
Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim (8:50 a.m.)
Camilo Villegas, Sungjae Im (9:50 a.m.)
Rory Sabbbatini, Corey Conners (1:10 p.m.)
Tyler McCumber, Charley Hoffman (1:20 p.m.)
CALL OF THE DAY
