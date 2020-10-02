  • Monday qualifier Daffue keeps dream in sight

    Second-round 69 has him contending at Sanderson Farms Championship

  • MJ Daffue has only carded two bogeys through 36 holes at the Country Club of Jackson. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)MJ Daffue has only carded two bogeys through 36 holes at the Country Club of Jackson. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)