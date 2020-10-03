-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3: Tee times, leaderboard, TV times
October 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club of Jackson is once again the site of the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship begins Saturday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times CT)
Will Gordon, Steve Lewton (8:50 a.m.)
Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie (9:20 a.m.)
Anirban Lahiri, Brandt Snedeker (1:30 p.m.)
Kevin Chappell, Sergio Garcia (1:40 p.m.)
CALL OF THE DAY
