-
-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2: Tee times, leaderboard, TV times
-
October 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
- The Country Club of Jackson is once again the site of the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship begins Friday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times CT)
Sebastian Munoz, Ryan Armour, Corey Conners (R1: 12:55 p.m., R2: 8 a.m.)
Sergio Garcia, Adam Long, Henrik Stenson (R1: 1:06 p.m., R2: 8:11 a.m.)
Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley (R1: 8 a.m., R2: 12:55 p.m.)
Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson (R1: 8:11 a.m., R2: 1:06 p.m.)
MUST READS
Defending champ Muñoz picks up where he left off
Vets start strong in Mississippi
Daffue looking to avoid Monday's after solid 64
Lahiri headed in right direction
TOUR Insider: Munoz' evolution since Sanderson win
Zalatoris' switch that changed his career
One qualifier's incredible survival story
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.