BMW Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 28, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs are here. Round 2 of the BMW Championship from Olympia Fields takes place today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 10:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd
Friday: 12:52 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
Friday: 1:03 p.m. ET (No. 10)
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger
Friday: 1:58 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, Carlos Ortiz, Bubba Watson
Friday: 2:09 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Players comment on recent social injustice issues
Tiger Woods faces uphill climb to TOUR Championship
Matsuyama leads BMW Championship
Nine things to know about Olympia Fields
DeChambeau returns to site of 2015 U.S. Amateur
CALL OF THE DAY
