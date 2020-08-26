-
BMW Championship, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 26, 2020
- Round 1 of the BMW Championship takes place today. (Keyur Khamar/Getty Images)
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs are here. The opening round of the BMW Championship from Olympia Fields takes place today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 10:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger
Thursday: 1:03 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); 1:58 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, Carlos Ortiz, Bubba Watson
Thursday: 1:14 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); 2:09 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd
Thursday: 1:58 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); 12:52 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
Thursday: 2:09 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); 1:03 p.m. ET (No. 10)
