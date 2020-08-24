-
Power Rankings: BMW Championship
August 24, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
2020 BMW Championship: The Race Continues
Although Dustin Johnson delivered a message with his 11-shot victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the FedExCup Playoffs isn’t about how you start. It’s how you finish.
While DJ scaled to No. 1 in the standings, all he’s done is cement a preferable opening position for the TOUR Championship for which staggered scoring applies. That’s not insignificant, of course, but that’s how the rest of the field of 70 at this week’s BMW Championship has to think of it.
Olympia Fields Country Club in south suburban Chicago hosts the second leg of the Playoffs. Scroll past the extended projection of contenders for details on the course, what’s at stake and more.
RELATED: The First Look | One-liners for every player at Olympia Fields
POWER RANKINGS: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Ryan PalmerKnown better for his ball-striking than his putter, it deserves mentioning that he co-led the field at TPC Boston in putts per GIR en route to a T8. Four top 15s in his last seven starts.Known better for his ball-striking than his putter, it deserves mentioning that he co-led the field at TPC Boston in putts per GIR en route to a T8. Four top 15s in his last seven starts.
19 Russell HenleyWhen he finds a groove, he makes it look so easy. He’s in another one right now with three top 10s in his last six starts, including in the last two. Third in GIR and T7 in proximity.
18 Matt KucharHe’s still one of the best putters on TOUR, but his ability to keep it in the shortest grass also is of value at Olympia Fields. Top 25s in two of last three starts; T18 at TPC Boston.
17 Hideki MatsuyamaA T29 at THE NORTHERN TRUST was his fifth top 30 in six starts, but he ranked inside the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Putting (24th) for the first time all season. Elite sleeper.
16 Viktor HovlandThe ball-striking rookie accentuated that skill set with solid putting en route to a T18 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Six top 25s in the restart but only one top 10 (solo third, Workday).
15 Jason DayFinally got tripped up at THE NORTHERN TRUST with a forgettable week. Prior to the missed cut, he connected four top 10s culminating with a T4 at the PGA Championship.
14 Louis OosthuizenAt 70th in the FedExCup, he’s the last of six who played their way into the BMW. His T13 at TPC Boston was his second top 15 in three starts and sixth straight cut made.
13 Tony FinauDreadful putting at TPC Boston sent him packing early. Converted only six birdies on 28 tries. Top 10s in three of previous four starts, however. Power, precision plays at Olympia Fields.
12 Xander SchauffeleContinues to lurk just outside striking distance, so it’s only a matter of time before he connects. Since play resumed, he’s 8-for-8 with three top 10s among seven top 25s.
11 Alex NorenIf not for a third-round 73 at the PGA Championship, he could be a shoo-in for the TOUR Championship with recent surge. T3-T9-T22-T8 in the last month thanks to improved putting.
10 Scottie SchefflerHe’s punctuated an impressive rookie season with T4s in his last two starts. The clubhouse leader for the Arnold Palmer Award. Competed in the 2015 U.S. Amateur.
9 Harris EnglishWhat a difference a year makes. Fell short at the 2019 KFT Finals and settled for conditional status in 2019-20. Now he’s sixth in the FedExCup following a solo second at TPC Boston.
8 Kevin KisnerAgain illustrated his propensity to play up to the competition with a T4 at TPC Boston. Even better, it chased a T3 at Sedgefield. Also placed third in Detroit in early July.
7 Collin MorikawaProved again that he’s human by missing the cut at TPC Boston after winning the PGA. (Placed T48 at Memorial post-Workday title.) Third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
6 Daniel BergerHow long can being in a zone last? Entered the hiatus with three top 10s and emerged with a win, a T2, a pair of thirds and a T13 at the PGA Championship. Third in adjusted scoring.
5 Bryson DeChambeauObviously already comfortable at Olympia Fields as the 2015 U.S. Amateur champion, but it fits his long and strong game ever better in 2020. Sits second in the all-around.
4 Jon RahmDidn’t retain the No. 1 position in the OWGR despite a T6 at TPC Boston, but he played exceptionally better the second time as the No. 1. Quarterfinalist in the 2015 U.S. Amateur.
3 Justin ThomasWon last year’s BMW Championship up at Medinah. Olympia Fields will reward his ball-striking. Tops on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Winner recently at TPC Southwind.
2 Webb SimpsonLooming at third in the FedExCup with two wins among five podium finishes this season. Fresh off a T3-T6 burst. Leads the TOUR in adjusted scoring and par-4 scoring.
1 Dustin JohnsonUntil someone knocks him from his perch, he deserves this slot. Two wins and a T2 (PGA Championship) in his last six starts. He’s always been a monster in the Playoffs, too.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Patrick Reed will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
The second-to-last PGA TOUR event of the 2019-20 season will be contested some 25 miles south of the heart of the Second City. The North Course at Olympia Fields is almost 100 years old, but it hasn’t been even a semi-regular destination in recent years. The most notable men’s competitions of the 21st century include the 2003 U.S. Open and the 2015 U.S. Amateur.
Four who teed it up at the major 17 years ago are in this week’s field. That smattering includes Tiger Woods whose T20 bested the other three. Six qualifiers for the BMW Championship pegged it five years ago as amateurs. Bryson DeChambeau prevailed in convincing fashion throughout match play.
All 10 will have mental snapshots upon arrival, but most if not all likely haven’t seen the variety of modifications made in advance of this week’s tournament. The par-4 seventh hole has undergone the most work what with a new tee, changes to its fairway and the addition of bunkering around its green. The par-5 15th and par-4 18th also have new tees. The finisher is among another four holes with updated fairways.
The walk stretches 7,366 yards, but Olympia Fields is but a mere par 70 with two par 5s. It’s the longest par 70 in a non-major since Firestone Country Club’s South Course (7,400 yards) last hosted the PGA TOUR in 2018. The first hole at Olympia Fields is a par 5 measuring 626 yards. It’s one of just four opening par 5s on TOUR and it’s the sixth-longest of 132 par 5s all season.
For the guys around the top-30 bubble to advance to the TOUR Championship, it’s a given that a strong performance is required, but those who barely snuck into the field at the BMW Championship arrive with nothing to lose. A podium finish is the worst result all should be targeting. FedExCup points are tripled, but when they were quadrupled in 2016, 47-seed Ryan Palmer still couldn’t survive with a five-way T4. He settled at 34th.
To achieve the goal, course management will be key. Not only does the bluegrass rough rise to four inches, but the greens are unfamiliar. This benefits ball-strikers because their margins of error are expanded.
Greens are average in size at 6,000 square feet, and they’re prepped to top out at 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter. They’ll have a decent chance of rolling out as planned, too. While it’ll be warm and humid until the weekend, there’s but a small possibility that rain will fall. After the threat passes through, the weekend sets up to be glorious with daytime highs in the upper 70s. Prevailing winds from the southwest shouldn’t be of much concern during the first two rounds, nor should the refreshing breezes from the opposite direction on the weekend.
There is no cut at the BMW Championship, so all 70 are guaranteed four rounds. That fact makes it even more difficult to make a move in the FedExCup standings. It also reinforces the benefits of survival and a season well-played. In addition to other incentives, all of the top 30 who advance will earn exemptions into the Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in 2021.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
