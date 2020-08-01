-
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
August 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 01, 2020
- TPC Southwind is the venue once again this week. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Due to expectations of inclement weather in Memphis, third round tee times at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be pushed back with players going off split tees in threesomes. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Marc Leishman
Saturday: 11 a.m. ET
Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners
Saturday: 11:20 a.m. ET
CALL OF THE DAY
