Power Rankings: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 27, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Jon Rahm wins 2020 Memorial Tournament
This was to have been the week of the tournament for the Summer Olympics in Japan, but Justin Rose's chance to defend the gold medal was tabled until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its stead is an appropriate gathering for the aptly titled World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Seventy-eight golfers representing 19 countries from six continents will be competing in the traditional 72-hole, stroke-play competition. For just the second year, TPC Southwind will play host. There is no cut.
For a review of how the familiar course challenged in its first spin for the WGC, what this week's field should expect and more, scroll past the extended list of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Michael ThompsonEn route to his 3M win, he demonstrated what can happen when an outstanding putter ranks T3 in GIR. Placed T8 in a WGC immediately after qualifying via Honda victory in 2013.En route to his 3M win, he demonstrated what can happen when an outstanding putter ranks T3 in GIR. Placed T8 in a WGC immediately after qualifying via Honda victory in 2013. 19 Matthew WolffSave the stumble at the Workday, his mental renewal has paid dividends with a solo second among three top 25s. Suffice it to say that he's a quick study on the learning curve.Save the stumble at the Workday, his mental renewal has paid dividends with a solo second among three top 25s. Suffice it to say that he's a quick study on the learning curve. 18 Patrick ReedUntil a post-weather delay stumble late on Sunday at the Memorial, he seemed to have been tackling a different track. Finished T10, and then rested. T12 at TPC Southwind last year.Until a post-weather delay stumble late on Sunday at the Memorial, he seemed to have been tackling a different track. Finished T10, and then rested. T12 at TPC Southwind last year. 17 Tommy FleetwoodShed the rust while missing the cut (by three) at the 3M Open. Debuted at TPC Southwind with a T4 last year while pacing the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.Shed the rust while missing the cut (by three) at the 3M Open. Debuted at TPC Southwind with a T4 last year while pacing the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 16 Ian PoulterSteady as he goes. He's 4-for-5 with a T14 (Heritage) and a T5 (Workday) in the restart. Returned to TPC Southwind last year and placed eighth. Small greens enhance his knack to scramble.Steady as he goes. He's 4-for-5 with a T14 (Heritage) and a T5 (Workday) in the restart. Returned to TPC Southwind last year and placed eighth. Small greens enhance his knack to scramble. 15 Billy HorschelTPC Southwind has set up so well for him over the years. Since 2013, he's 6-for-6 with five top 10s, including a T9 in last year's WGC-St. Jude. Top 15s in his most recent two starts, too.
14 Tony FinauDespite the weekend fade, he turned a corner with a solo eighth at the Memorial, and then backed it up with a T3 at the 3M. As it concerns a second win, it's just a matter of when, not if.
13 Jason DayA deviation from the routine at home in Ohio paid off. He went T7-T4 in the "Dublin-header" despite chronic discomfort in his back. Had connected seven red numbers in advance of the fortnight.
12 Viktor HovlandWhile he finally slowed at the Memorial, he's 6-for-6 since the break with five top 25s. TPC Southwind plays right into his tee-to-green strength. Perfect spot for his WGC debut.
11 Rory McIlroyNow that he's been bumped from the top of the world ranking, perhaps the change of scenery is what he needs. T4 here last year, so he doesn't have to wait for a comfortable backdrop.
10 Collin Morikawa"Celebrates" his title defense of the Barracuda Championship with his debut at the WGC-St. Jude. Captured his second victory at the Workday Charity Open just three weeks ago.
9 Matthew FitzpatrickAfter a T27-3rd sprint in Ohio with Jim Mackay subbing on the bag, Fitzpatrick is rejoined by his regular caddie, Billy Foster, who toted the sticks en route to a T4 here last year.
8 Xander SchauffeleHe's proven his worth on this stage. In 11 starts in WGCs, he has a win, a P2 and another five top 20s. Since play resumed, he's 5-for-5 with a T3 among four top 20s.
7 Patrick CantlayEndured a pedestrian title defense of the Memorial, but even his T32 is a departure of customary top-shelf form. T12 here last year. Currently second on TOUR in the all-around ranking.
6 Daniel BergerHis first two PGA TOUR titles occurred in consecutive editions at TPC Southwind (2016, 2017). He opened the restart with victory at Colonial and followed with a T3 at Harbour Town.
5 Webb SimpsonLast year's runner-up. The strength of the fields since the hiatus have been historic, and even he couldn't avoid a pair of MCs to bookend the win at Harbour Town and T8 in Detroit.
4 Tyrrell HattonThe TOUR's best putter also slots fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and birdie average. He co-leads in par-4 scoring. In four starts since wrist surgery he's gone T6-Win-T3-T4.
3 Bryson DeChambeauFinally upended at Memorial, but he's slump-proof. Tops on TOUR in distance of all drives, eighth in GIR and 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Also way out front in the all-around.
2 Jon RahmYou know the headline. This is his first start as the No. 1 in the world. Fresh off convincing victory at the Memorial, his fourth worldwide in just over 12 months. Seventh here last year.
1 Justin ThomasWith a win and a P2 among seven top-15 finishes in his last 10 starts in WGCs, he doesn't ease up until the whistle blows. He's 4-for-5 in the restart with three top 10s and a T18.
Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include reviews of defending champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Henrik Stenson and other notables.
In part to ensure proper depth for the tournament during this unprecedented time, the field for the WGC-St. Jude was increased to 78 during the hiatus. Coincidentally, 63 automatic qualifiers were committed as of midday Monday. That matches the field of last year's pre-pandemic edition without the field-expanding initiative.
Shugo Imahira, Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods all passed on spots for various reasons, so 15 golfers from outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking on July 20 gained entry in order of position. (A similar accommodation was introduced at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship so that its field was 72 deep.)
In its debut as host of the WGC-St. Jude a year ago, TPC Southwind surrendered a scoring average of 69.504. It never scored that low as the site of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (1989-2018). It's been a stock par 70 since 2005.
As directly proportional to the bump in talent that the scoring average reflected, improvements in fairways hit, greens in regulation, average distance of putts made, putting: birdie-or-better percentage, par-4 scoring and par-5 scoring were noticeable. Although it yields low scores, TPC Southwind remains a complete test, which is to say that it reveals who's on his game against the best competition.
Distance off the tee is a bonus, not a prerequisite. New tees at the par-5 third hole and par-4 17th have stretched those holes by 25 and 15 yards, respectively, but overall length of TPC Southwind remains a gettable 7,277 yards. Those are not insignificant changes, but the bulk of what's different this year are the bunkers. Each was renovated and/or moved for strategic defense purposes. Champion bermudagrass greens are dialed to roll 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.
It's the middle of the summer and this is warm and sticky Memphis, so rain and storms are all but guaranteed to impact any four-day event. The WGC-St. Jude is no exception as an elevated threat of inclement weather greets the field on Thursday. It tapers into the weekend, but it doesn't disappear. Winds could be gusty with the greatest energy in the air.
Whoever survives the elements and the broader field will earn 550 FedExCup points and a three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption.
