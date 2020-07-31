-
Win probabilities: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Brendon Todd (1, -11, 29.6%)
- Rickie Fowler (2, -9, 19.7%)
- Brooks Koepka (T3, -7, 8.9%)
- Matthew Fitzpatrick (T6, -6, 5.9%)
- Webb Simpson (T8, -5, 5.2%)
- Chez Reavie (T3, -7, 4.7%)
- Byeong Hun An (T3, -7, 4.6%)
- Justin Thomas (T12, -4, 4.6%)
- Sungjae Im (T8, -5, 2.3%)
- Jason Day (T8, -5, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Webb Simpson +4.0
Around the Green: Chez Reavie +2.9
Approach the Green: Sung Kang +4.1
Off-the-tee: Byeong Hun An +1.6
Total: Kevin Na +6.0
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
