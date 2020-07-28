-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 28, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas is one to watch this week at TPC Southwind. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 29th
20,574
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 720th
19,628
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 935th
19,384
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,723rd
18,530
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,972nd
18,188
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,612nd
2,228
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 789th 5,321 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,209th
5,237
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,537th
5,175
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 3,168th 4,680 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 4,176th 4,172 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,366th 1,546
