WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 31, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
- TPC Southwind is the venue once again this week. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins today at TPC Southwind. The star-studded field features the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama
Friday: 8:30 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
Friday: 8:40 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
Friday: 9:40 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
Friday: 9:50 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Koepka back to his best at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
New coach helps Koepka take lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Win probabilities: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
