Win probabilities: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -0.29 strokes per round
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Brooks Koepka (1, -8, 22.1%)
- Justin Thomas (T5, -4, 13.7%)
- Rickie Fowler (T2, -6, 9.6%)
- Brendon Todd (T2, -6, 5.4%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T9, -3, 5.3%)
- Xander Schauffele (T15, -2, 3.6%)
- Matt Kuchar (T5, -4, 3.3%)
- Viktor Hovland (T9, -3, 3.1%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T15, -2, 2.9%)
- Abraham Ancer (T9, -3, 2.7%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 1:
Putting: Matthew Fitzpatrick +4.1
Around the Green: Robert Macintyre +2.1
Approach the Green: Brooks Koepka +3.3
Off-the-tee: Xander Schauffele +1.8
Total: Brooks Koepka +7.7
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
