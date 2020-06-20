-
RBC Heritage, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
June 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
- Round 3 gets underway Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links takes place Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
Saturday: 8:40 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson
Saturday: 9:40 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Ryan Palmer, Corey Conners
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
