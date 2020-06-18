Spieth rebounds from triple bogey, cards seven birdies on second nine

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Jordan Spieth knew better than to hit his tee shot to the right on the 12th hole at Harbour Town.

He did it anyway, but as the ball flew through the air, Spieth fully expected to find it among the trees. He thought he might even get lucky and be able to punch it out toward the green.

That is, until he heard the ball hit timber. It ricocheted off that tree and scooted some 20 yards across the cart path and out-of-bounds.

“It just got kind of a tough break,” Spieth said.

He hit a provisional, found the putting surface with his fourth shot and proceeded to add insult to injury with a “sloppy” three-putt for triple bogey. Making matters worse were all the red numbers on the leaderboard early during the first round of the RBC Heritage.

“All of a sudden, I'm 3 over through three, and you start to see guys going 2 under through two, 2 under through three early,” said Spieth, who had started on the back nine. “It's not a great feeling.”

On the 13th tee, Spieth looked at his caddie, Michael Greller. Let’s put that behind us, Spieth told him. Let’s get four more birdies and get back under par. That would be their new target to salvage the day.

“I ended up getting a few more than that,” Spieth said. “Just tried to position myself each hole to have a decent look, and certainly that was the case on that front nine.”

A few more, indeed. Spieth rebounded with a 12-footer for birdie at No. 13 and then reeled off six in a row on the front nine, which is his longest stretch on the PGA TOUR. He ended up signing for a 66 and is just two strokes off the lead held by Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard.