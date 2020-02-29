-
The Honda Classic, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 29, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- PGA National is once again the site for The Honda Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of The Honda Classic begins Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from PGA National.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel
Tee time: 1:25 p.m. ET
Luke Donald, Lee Westwood
Tee time: 1:35 p.m. ET
Tommy Fleetwood, Brendan Steele
Tee time: 1:45 p.m. ET
CALL OF THE DAY
