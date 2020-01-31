-
Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 31, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Waste Management Phoenix Open
Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open takes place today from TPC Scottsdale. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm
Friday: 2:15 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler
Friday: 10 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland
Friday: 2:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Andrew Landry, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson
Friday: 9:50 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
