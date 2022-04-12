Five Things to Know: Harbour Town Golf Links

1. “Links” is a loose term

The word “links” might provoke visuals of an open, undulating course with wide greens like St Andrews or Chambers Bay. Or perhaps a track hugging the water and riding the wind like Pebble Beach.

Harbour Town presents a different interpretation of links golf, to put it loosely. Trees dominate much of the course, as the land was shaped from 300 acres of oak, pine and magnolia trees. Most par 4s and par 5s provide little margin for error off the fairway, as trees stand in the way of the slightest wayward tee shot. Many of those approach shots will be played from pine needles, not rough, as well.

For those lucky enough to have a direct approach shot in, the greens have their own un-links-like challenge. The slick Bermuda greens average 3,700 square feet. In comparison, Augusta National’s greens average 6,435 square feet. St Andrews dials it up to 13,608 square feet.

Natural water doesn’t come into play until No. 17, as the Calibogue Sound hugs the left side of the 179-yard par 3. Finally, No. 18 plays as the most links-y, with wind coming off the sea to the left. Still, native South Carolina trees await to the right.

In defense of its links name, Harbour Town is played on mostly flat ground by the water and contains a handful of pot bunkers, including a few dangerous ones tucked behind the green on No. 9.

It’s just like any links course (except with hundreds, maybe thousands, of trees trapping any ball that runs out or is mishit off the tee).