Five things to know: Ryan Fox

As per family heritage, cricket and rugby were Fox’s first sports as a young New Zealander, although he enjoyed hitting golf balls around the backyard as an elementary schooler. His grandpa Merv Wallace crafted his first set of clubs from wood, and he steadily fell in love with the sport through his teenage years. “I’d always wanted to be a professional sportsman,” Fox told CNN. “It just took a fair while to figure out what sport it was going to be.”