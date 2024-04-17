The Five: Absurd stats that explain Scottie Scheffler’s dominance

Sure, Scheffler could attack pins that others don’t dare take on. That happens occasionally, but Scheffler is making the smart play more often than not. He’s hitting the fat sides of greens, keeping the ball underneath the hole and assuring he doesn’t hit it near the trouble. It is death by 1000 paper cuts. He leads the PGA TOUR in Greens in Regulation and is sixth in Proximity to the hole. Putting statistics be damned, with those numbers Scheffler finds birdies regardless of whether the putter is cooperating.