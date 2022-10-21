-
Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
October 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- John Daly will play on a sponsor's exemption at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Ryan Young/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship field list as of Friday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. ET:
Current Tournament Winners
Ryan Brehm
Tyler Duncan
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Garrick Higgo
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Sponsors Exemptions - Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Palmer Jackson
Caleb Surratt
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
John Daly
D.A. Points
Sponsors Exemption - Unrestricted
Akshay Bhatia
Jarryd Dillas
Aaron Jarvis
Nicholas Jones
Willie Mack III
James Nicholas
Michael Sims
Kim Swan
Commissioner Exemption - 2 Foreign Players
Adrian Meronk
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Greg Koch
Open Qualifying
Aaron Baddeley
Chandler Blanchet
Clay Feagler
John VanDerLaan
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedEx Points List
Denny McCarthy
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Major Medical Extension.
Nick Hardy
Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event
S.H. Kim
Top 50 Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (2022)
Will Gordon
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Austin Eckroat
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Byeong Hun An
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ryan Armour
Ben Griffin
Nicholas Lindheim
Davis Thompson
Brent Grant
Michael Kim
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Scott Harrington
Harrison Endycott
Thomas Detry
Trevor Werbylo
Tano Goya
Kevin Roy
Nico Echavarria
Anders Albertson
Samuel Stevens
Chun-an Yu
Matti Schmid
Vincent Norrman
Brice Garnett
Trevor Cone
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Top Finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
Chris Stroud
Minor Medical Extension
Scott Gutschewski
126-150 Prior Season's FEC Points List (Reordered)
Harry Higgs
Martin Trainer
Hank Lebioda
Cameron Percy
Andrew Novak
Jonathan Byrd
Charley Hoffman
Bill Haas
Dylan Wu
Beyond 150th on Prior Season's FEC Points List
Sean O'Hair
William McGirt
Luke Donald
Vaughn Taylor
Sung Kang
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Chappell
Seung-Yul Noh
Scott Brown
Grayson Murray
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
Robert Garrigus
Bo Van Pelt
Fabián Gómez
Jonas Blixt
David Hearn
Ricky Barnes
Sangmoon Bae
Greg Chalmers
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
