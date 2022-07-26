Horses for Courses: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to the Detroit Golf Club for the fourth consecutive season. This year it's becomes the penultimate chance to secure playing privileges for the 2022-2023 season.

Those lingering outside the top 125 on the FedExCup points list will have one final chance next week in Greensboro to take care of business.

Similar to last week, the winning score here has DECREASED over the first three editions. Usually the more information the better the scoring but that hasn't been the case at Detroit Golf Club. The Donald Ross design debuted in 1916 and will be the first of two consecutive weeks (Sedgefield) his tracts will be used on TOUR.

The stock Par-72 stretches 7,370 yards and annually ranks as one of the most gettable courses on TOUR. Anytime these guys get four Par-5 holes to attack red figures will be prevalent. There's room to move it off the tee so scoring clubs will give chances to attack. The 5,150 square foot Bentgrass/Poa annua greens will be the defense. The 87 bunkers frame landing areas and greens complexes on this parkland routing. Four inches of Bluegrass provides the deterrent off the tee and around the greens.

The formula when needing low scores doesn't change: the more chances created the more chances for birdies and low scores. Hitting double digits under par is required; pushing 20-under will challenge for the title.

Nate Lashley went wire-to-wire in setting the tournament record and margin of victory mark in the inaugural event in 2019. He also set the course record (63) twice before it was equaled last season. Not bad for being an alternate and one of the last players into the field!

A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $8.4 million with the winner taking home $1.512 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!