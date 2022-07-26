-
Horses for Courses: Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 26, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Russell Henley excels in the key stat categories heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to the Detroit Golf Club for the fourth consecutive season. This year it's becomes the penultimate chance to secure playing privileges for the 2022-2023 season.
Those lingering outside the top 125 on the FedExCup points list will have one final chance next week in Greensboro to take care of business.
Similar to last week, the winning score here has DECREASED over the first three editions. Usually the more information the better the scoring but that hasn't been the case at Detroit Golf Club. The Donald Ross design debuted in 1916 and will be the first of two consecutive weeks (Sedgefield) his tracts will be used on TOUR.
The stock Par-72 stretches 7,370 yards and annually ranks as one of the most gettable courses on TOUR. Anytime these guys get four Par-5 holes to attack red figures will be prevalent. There's room to move it off the tee so scoring clubs will give chances to attack. The 5,150 square foot Bentgrass/Poa annua greens will be the defense. The 87 bunkers frame landing areas and greens complexes on this parkland routing. Four inches of Bluegrass provides the deterrent off the tee and around the greens.
The formula when needing low scores doesn't change: the more chances created the more chances for birdies and low scores. Hitting double digits under par is required; pushing 20-under will challenge for the title.
Nate Lashley went wire-to-wire in setting the tournament record and margin of victory mark in the inaugural event in 2019. He also set the course record (63) twice before it was equaled last season. Not bad for being an alternate and one of the last players into the field!
A full field of 156 will be chasing a prize pool of $8.4 million with the winner taking home $1.512 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
Entered this week (cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10
Cam Davis (1/3) 1 1 +3300; +250 Nate Lashley (1/3) 1 1 +12500; +1000 Noise Makers
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10
Troy Merritt (2/3) 2 2 +6600; +450 Hank Lebioda (1/3) 1 1 +15000; +1000 Doc Redman (2/3) 1 2 +20000; +1400 Brandon Hagy (2/2) 1 1 +30000; +2200 Kevin Kinser (3/3) 2 2 +4000; +333 Ryan Armour (2/3) 1 1 +20000; +1400 Danny Willett (2/2) 1 1 +8000; +600 Adam Hadwin (1/2) 1 1 +4000; +350 Sepp Straka (2/3) 1 2 +15000; +1000 Maverick McNealy (2/2) 1 2 +4000; +333 Webb Simpson (1/2) 1 1 +4000; +333 Rory Sabbatini (1/3) 1 1 +25000; +1600 Cameron Tringale (3/3) 1 2 +4000; +333 Brian Stuard (2/3) 1 1 +35000; +2000 Leaderboard Lurkers
Top 25 in the last 3 editions
Top 25 Top 40 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10
Chris Kirk (2/2) 2 2 +4000; +320 JJ Spaun (3/3) 1 3 +15000; +850 Rickie Fowler (3/3) 1 2 +10000; +600 Mackenzie Hughes (2/2) 2 2 +8000; +700 Joel Dahmen (1/1) 1 1 +10000; +700 Curtis Thompson (1/1) 1 1 +50000; +3500 Henrik Norlander (2/2) 1 2 +35000; +2000 Roger Sloan (2/3) 2 2 +35000; +2800 Keegan Bradley (2/2) 1 1 +3300; +275 Matt Wallace (1/1) 1 1 +12500; +1000 Mark Hubbard (1/2) 1 1 +5000; +350 Jonathan Byrd (1/1) 1 1 +25000; +1600 Luke List (1/2) 1 1 +6600; +550 Kevin Tway (1/3) 1 1 +30000; +2000 Wesley Bryan (1/1) 1 1 +50000; +3500 Richy Werenski (2/3) 2 2 +50000; +30000 Jason Day (1/2) 1 1 +8000; +550 Wyndham Clark (1/2) 1 1 +8000; +550 Brice Garnett (1/2) 1 1 +15000; +1100 Scott Stallings (3/3) 1 2 +5000; +400 Lucas Glover (2/2) 1 1 +15000; +1200 Max Homa (2/2) 1 1 +2500; +200 Denny McCarthy (1/2) 1 1 +4000; +300 Danny Lee (1/2) 1 1 +15000; +1100 Beau Hossler (1/3) 1 1 +15000; +1100 Patton Kizzire (1/3) 1 1 +12500; +1000
Odds sourced on Tuesday, July 26th at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Notes
2021
Cam Davis (WIN) became the first winner in three tries who did not play in the final group on Sunday. ... Troy Merritt (P2) pushed Davis to the fifth playoff hole as he led the field in Fairways and was third in Putting. ... Hank Lebioda (T4) made only one bogey over the final 54 holes. ... Brandon Hagy (T6) squared only four bogeys for the week. ... Kevin Kisner (T8) has posted 11 of 12 rounds in the red and averages 68.50 here. ... Davis Thompson (not entered this year) tied the course record (63) as a sponsor's exemption in the first round. ... Only six rounds above par from the top 31 players.
2020
Bryson DeChambeau (WIN; not entered this year) led the field in SG: Off the Tee and Putting. ... Kevin Kisner (3rd) opened with 65 and closed with 66 and was T4 Putting. ... Ryan Armour (T4) sat T2 but three shots back after 54 holes. ... Adam Hadwin (T4) finished second GIR. ... Danny Willett (T4) closed 67-66 and was T8 GIR. ... Maverick McNealy (T8) loves Bent/Poa and was T7 Putting. ... Troy Merritt (T8) set the foundation for his 2021 run as he squared just one bogey and one double for the week. ... Webb Simpson (T8) opened 68-64 to share the halfway lead with Chris Kirk (T21). ... Sepp Straka (T8) backed up his T11 from 2019. ... Armour and Simpson shared the low round of the week with 64. ... Just four rounds above par in the top 44 players.
2019
Nate Lashley (WIN) set the inaugural edition on fire as he posted 25-under and won by six as an alternate. ... Doc Redman (2nd) won the B flight on 19-under as he circled 24 birdies. ... Rory Sabbatini (T3) led the field in Fairways. ... Michigan native Brian Stuard (T5) circled 26 birdies and led the field in Putting. ... Cameron Tringale (T5) sat T2 GIR and T5 Fairways. ... Cameron Champ (T46) sat one off the 36 hole lead. ... Only four rounds above par in the top 41 players.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winnner Cam Davis Bryson DeChambeau Nate Lashley Score 270 (-18) 265 (-23) 263 (-25) MOV Playoff (5 holes) 3 6 Cut 3-under 5-under 5-under Age 26 26 36 Pre Tournament Odds +10000 +600 Field +1000 Disantance - All Drives 28 1 T53 Driving Accuarcy T29 T58 T11 GIR T24 T13 T4 Ball-Striking 7 16 T5 Proximity 67 70 20 Putting: Birdie or Better % 2 2 3 SG: Off-the-Tee 34 1 T29 SG: Approach-the-Green 9 51 6 SG: Around-the-Green 5 26 13 SG: Putting 22 1 2 SG: Tee-to-Green 4 4 3 Scrambling T16 T29 3 Bogey Avoidance 26 T13 3 Par-3 Scoring T19 T55 T28 Par-4 Scoring T19 1 1 Par-5 Scoring 1 T2 T5 Birdies 23 27 28 Eagles 1 1 0 Bogeys/Doubles/Others 7/0/0 6/0/0 3/0/0 Double Digits Under Par 37 52 45 Bogey Free - Rounds 53 39 44 Bogey Free - Weekend 25 7 13 Scoring Average - Week 70.551 70.051 70.113 Difficulty Rank/Played 40/51 38/41 42/49
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week;
Par-5 Scoring Rank Player 1 Patrick Cantlay 8 Max Homa 12 Maverick McNealy 12 Mark Hubbard 15 Si Woo Kim 15 Sahith Theegala 18 Cameron Champ 22 Tony Finau 22 Russell Henley 22 Jhonattan Vegas Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage Rank Player 3 Patrick Cantlay 4 Cameron Young 6 Vince Whaley 13 Maverick McNealy 14 Adam Scott 15 Jim Knous 16 Cam Davis 25 Danny Lee 26 Davis Riley 27 Russell Henley 31 Brandon Hagy Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 2 Will Zalatoris 6 Luke List 7 Tony Finau 11 Chris Kirk 14 Keegan Bradley 18 Russell Henley 20 Max Homa 21 Cameron Young 26 Patrick Cantlay 28 Brendan Steele
